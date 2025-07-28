BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Print 2025-07-28

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal emphasised on Sunday that Gwadar’s vast mineral resources hold significant potential for exploration, which with the development of modern infrastructure can be fully leveraged for economic growth.

During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Iqbal reviewed the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and discussed preparations for the forthcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, where critical decisions are expected to further enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

Iqbal noted that the first phase of CPEC had been successfully completed, with the second phase now focused on industrial cooperation, agriculture, information technology, and social development. “Connecting CPEC to Central Asia will foster regional economic stability and broaden opportunities for economic cooperation,” he remarked.

Minister urges early commencement of transshipment operations between Gwadar, Persian Gulf

The minister reiterated the government’s strong commitment to ensuring the security of CPEC projects, underlining that the development of Gwadar and the establishment of Special Economic Zones remain top priorities. He further stressed that Pakistan is determined to optimize the full potential of Gwadar port, particularly in terms of trade.

He also highlighted ongoing collaboration with China in the agricultural sector, emphasising that agriculture graduates trained in China will be pivotal in mitigating the challenges posed by climate change in Pakistan.

He added that the establishment of the Pakistan Space Centre was a project of national importance and acknowledged China’s critical role in ensuring its timely completion.

Ambassador Zaidong reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s development initiatives and assured that bilateral cooperation would continue to deepen in the coming years. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, also participated in the meeting, which was attended by senior officials from both countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

