Futures spread down sharply by 806 bps

KARACHI: The futures market at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a significant contraction in spreads during the week ending July 25, 2025.

According to weekly data, the futures spread declined sharply by 806 basis points, falling from 13.89 percent last week to just 5.84 percent—a notable week-on-week decrease.

Interestingly, the contraction in spreads coincided with a substantial surge in trading volumes. Average daily traded volume (ADTO) in futures expanded by a remarkable 199 percent on a week-on-week basis, reaching 346.47 million shares—up from 115.86 million shares in the previous week.

In value terms, futures turnover also posted strong growth. The average daily traded value increased by 190.3 percent to Rs 19.98 billion, compared to Rs 6.88 billion a week earlier.

