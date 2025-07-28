Death toll surges to 272 in rain-related incidents

ISLAMABAD: As relentless monsoon rains continue to batter large swathes of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday that the death toll from weather-related incidents has surged to 272, with the majority of fatalities reported from Punjab.

The grim update comes as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a fresh forecast, warning of another spell of monsoon rains from July 28 to 31.

The PMD has urged provincial and district authorities to implement urgent precautionary measures in light of the impending weather system. In its report, the NDMA detailed the extensive damage caused by the ongoing rains, noting that 655 individuals have sustained injuries across the country.

Nine die in floods across Gilgit-Baltistan, says official

The hardest-hit province has been Punjab, where 145 deaths have been recorded, in addition to 514 people being injured.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 64 fatalities have been confirmed, including one woman in the past 24 hours, with 80 others injured.

Sindh has reported 25 deaths and 40 injuries, while Balochistan has witnessed 20 fatalities, alongside four individuals being wounded.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), two fatalities were reported, while Islamabad accounted for eight deaths and three injuries.

The death toll includes 93 men, 47 women, and 132 children, while the injured comprise 257 men, 182 women, and 216 children.

Furthermore, 1,192 houses have been damaged, and 367 animals have perished in the rain-related incidents.

The PMD has warned that weak monsoon currents continue to affect the upper and central regions, with expectations of intensification as a new westerly weather system approaches on July 29.

Widespread rainfall, accompanied by heavy showers and thunderstorms, is anticipated across numerous regions.

Balochistan’s northeastern and southern districts, including Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, and Lasbela, are expected to experience thundershowers and isolated heavy downpours from July 29.

Sindh will largely endure hot and humid conditions, although areas such as Dadu, Tharparkar, and Sukkur may witness rainfall on July 30 and 31.

The PMD has issued warnings of possible flash floods in hilly streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, Punjab, and Kashmir.

Low-lying urban areas, particularly in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot, are at risk of urban flooding.

Additionally, the threat of landslides and mudslides remains in high-altitude areas such as Murree, Galiyat, and Gilgit-Baltistan, potentially causing disruptions to road traffic.

Local authorities have been urged to remain on high alert as the monsoon rains continue to bring widespread disruption to lives and property across the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025