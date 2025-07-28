PM directs Naqvi to launch Gwadar Safe City project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to start work on the Gwadar Safe City project.

In a meeting with the prime minister, he briefed him on the new policy devised for the devotees visiting holy sites in Iran and Iraq.

Iran eases visa rules for Pakistani Zaireen

The prime minister, on the occasion, directed the minister for aviation to arrange special flights for the devotees.

The minister also briefed PM Shehbaz on the law and order situation in Balochistan.