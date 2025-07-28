BML 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise in Islamabad

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 09:45am

ISLAMABAD: In an operation that has brought renewed scrutiny to food safety enforcement in federal capital, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has unearthed a large-scale illegal “donkey meat enterprise” in the Tarnol locality on the city’s outskirts.

The crackdown, conducted in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, led to the recovery of over 50 live donkeys and nearly a tonne of slaughtered meat - believed to have been processed for human consumption.

The raid, spearheaded by Deputy Director Dr Tahira Siddique, revealed a clandestine slaughter facility operating in makeshift conditions.

Illegal shipment of 14,000 kgs of donkey hides intercepted

One foreign national was taken into custody at the site and is currently being interrogated by law enforcement agencies. “This is a grave violation of food safety regulations and presents an immediate threat to public health,” Dr Siddique said in a statement following the operation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the illegal slaughter facility may have been operating undetected for a considerable period - raising serious questions about regulatory oversight and the apparent complacency of the relevant authorities.

Officials believe the seized meat may have been intended for consumption by specific demographic groups, possibly including foreign communities residing in Islamabad.

However, these claims remain under investigation. The IFA has confirmed that all recovered meat has been incinerated in accordance with established bio-safety protocols, and legal proceedings have been initiated against those allegedly involved in what is being termed a “systematic and organised operation.”

In a related advisory, the IFA has urged all meat vendors and food establishments across the capital to fully cooperate with authorities during the ongoing probe.

The incident has sparked widespread concern on social media, with citizens demanding stringent oversight and regulatory checks on the city’s meat supply chain.

Public health professionals have expressed alarm over the potential dangers posed by unregulated meat products, noting the risk of zoonotic disease transmission and the broader implications for consumer safety.

The development comes amid growing national unease over food adulteration practices, and may well catalyse calls for comprehensive reforms and audits of meat markets not just in Islamabad but across urban centres in the country.

