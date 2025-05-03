AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Illegal shipment of 14,000 kgs of donkey hides intercepted

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has intercepted an illegal shipment of 14,000 kilograms of donkey hides valued at approximately Rs 80 million, which was being smuggled to China under the guise of leather goods.

Acting on intelligence from their Risk Management Profiling System, customs officials at the South Asia Pakistan Port Terminal (SAPT) flagged a suspicious container (SEGU-3154225) that had already been cleared through the green channel by the Collectorate of Customs Export.

The container, which had received loading approval, was declared to contain 285 packages of leather products being exported to China.

Upon thorough inspection by the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) team, officials discovered 14,000 kilograms of donkey hides concealed among the declared goods. The export of donkey hides is prohibited under Pakistan’s export policy regulations.

The seized contraband has been transferred to the ASO warehouse, and authorities have registered a case against the exporter under relevant sections of the Customs Act. Further investigations are underway.

