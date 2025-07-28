BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-28

Smeda establishes facilitation desk at PCSTSI

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

PESHAWAR: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) has established a facilitation desk at Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (PCSTSI).

The desk was inaugurated by Smeda provincial chief Rashid Aman along with PCSTSI president Shakeel Ahmad Khan Saraf during a ceremony held at the chamber.

Senior Vice President of the PCSTSI Haji Tila Muhammad, Vice President Zohaib Arif, Spokesman Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Shakeel Ahmad Siddiqui, members of the chamber’s executive committee, representatives of the Smeda and traders in a large number were present on the occasion.

Shakeel Ahmad Saraf in his opening remarks linked the country’s economic prosperity and progress with development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The PCSTSI chief emphasised that it is highly imperative to take pragmatic steps for uplift of small businesses and industries and prompt resolution of issues allied with them.

In order to swiftly resolve the small traders and industries problems, Shakeel Saraf said PCSTSI in collaboration with the Smeda has established a Sahulat desk.

The Smeda chief in his keynote address said the Sahulat Desk will remain functioning two day a week from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the PCSTSI.

Rashid Aman said the main purpose of the desk is to create awareness among small traders about various government’s schemes, as well as bringing simplification in provision of soft loans from commercial banks, guidelines in preparation of paperwork and facilitation for resolution of issues at central and provincial level.

The Smeda chief said it is crucial for traders to come under the tax-net to fully benefit from the different government’s schemes.

Meanwhile, the participants during the event applauded services and initiatives of the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small and its entire leadership for traders.

