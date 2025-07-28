CCLC approves GBCP-2023, RWH-BCP-2023 developed by PEC

ISLAMABAD: In a major step toward sustainable development and climate resilience, the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC), under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, has approved the Green Building Code of Pakistan (GBCP-2023) and the Rainwater Harvesting Provisions for the Building Code of Pakistan (RWH-BCP-2023).

Developed by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), these landmark codes were presented by Federal Secretary for Science and Technology Sajid Baloch while Registrar PEC Engr. Khadim Hussain Bhatti and senior PEC officials were also present in the meeting.

The CCLC appreciated PEC’s efforts for developing the codes which are applicable in the whole country.

The Green Building Code of Pakistan (GBCP-2023) introduces national standards for buildings with four or more stories, focusing on site sustainability, indoor air quality, energy and water conservation, emissions reduction, and protection of local biodiversity.

Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the code does not apply to single-family or low-rise dwellings, or buildings that do not use electricity, fossil fuels, or water.

The code is also a structural benchmark under the IMF’s Climate Public Investment Management Assessment (PIMA), underscoring its strategic importance.

Complementing this initiative, the Rainwater Harvesting Provisions for Building Code of Pakistan (RWH-BCP-2023) outline mandatory systems for rainwater collection, storage, filtration, and reuse for both potable and non-potable use. These provisions apply to all residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, and are intended to address Pakistan’s pressing water scarcity challenges by reducing dependence on municipal water sources.

To support enforcement, the CCLC approved amendments in two core PEC bye-laws: the Conduct and Practice of Consulting Engineers Bye-Laws, 1986, and the Construction and Operation of Engineering Works Bye-Laws, 1987. These amendments legally incorporate both codes under Section 25(1) of the PEC Act, 1976. The draft Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) have been legally vetted by the Ministry of Law and Justice, ensuring full compliance with federal legislative procedures.

Once approved by the federal cabinet, the GBCP-2023 and RWH-BCP-2023 will be implemented throughout Pakistan. Their enforcement will be carried out by the relevant provincial and federal authorities, engineering bodies, and development departments.

Extensive consultations were held during the drafting process with stakeholders from all provinces and regions, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and various federal ministries. With broad-based support and legal backing, these codes represent a national commitment to sustainable, climate-resilient construction and water management practices.