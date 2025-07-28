Pak Identity app: NADRA says enables citizens to swiftly obtain FRC

ISLAMABAD: NADRA spokesperson & Director Syed Shabahat Ali disclosed that the department is leveraging advanced technology to transform its services, allowing citizens to swiftly obtain their Family Registration Certificate (FRC) and access vital family information with just a few taps on their mobile devices through the Pak Identity app.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, NADRA spokesperson revealed that individuals will now be able to view a comprehensive list of their family members as registered in NADRA’ s database.

This new feature aims to provide greater transparency and ensure that citizens have easy access to their family records, he added.

Furthermore, the spokesperson emphasized that the NADRA mobile application plays a key role in this modernization, allowing users to access not only their Family Registration Certificate (FRC) but also complete registration details of their family. This move is expected to streamline the process and provide more convenience to the public.

By incorporating these advancements, NADRA is making its system more transparent, user-friendly and accessible, he assured.

The spokesperson also highlighted how these technological improvements are aimed at enhancing the overall experience for citizens, making it simpler to manage and track family-related information.

The spokesperson also highlighted that NADRA is taking significant steps towards empowering women by providing them with the option to choose either their husband’s or father’s name, based on their preference. This flexibility in the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) is aimed at supporting women’s autonomy and ensuring they have control over how their family records are represented.

Additionally, the inclusion of women’s names in the FRC will have a positive impact on legal and property-related matters, such as succession certificates and inheritance issues, he said, adding, this development will make it easier for women to claim their rightful share and navigate property disputes, further strengthening their legal standing.

In response to a question, he explained that previously, the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) was primarily used as a reference for family composition and had no legal weight. However, under the new regulations, providing false or misleading information on an FRC can result in criminal charges.

This change is designed to prevent fraudulent claims and strengthen the integrity of identity data in the national registry, he added.

Another significant update is the requirement for applicants to verify their entire family tree when applying for an

FRC, he said, adding, now through mobile app they can also get the facility to apply for any corrections.

Individuals will now be shown a complete list of their family members as recorded in NADRA’s database. If the information is accurate, the applicant will confirm it through a signed declaration, known as an “Affidavit Bayan-e-Halfi,” ensuring that all individuals listed are validated by the applicant, he added.

Addressing a question, he added that NADRA is actively working to assist people living in slums or without a stable home. To ensure that no one is left behind, mobile registration vans are being deployed to these areas, making it easier for people to get registered and access vital services.

He also assured that NADRA is fully committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their living situation has access to essential registration services, adding, the mobile vans are part of a broader initiative to bridge gaps in accessibility, bringing NADRA’ s services directly to marginalized and remote communities.

This proactive approach aims to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunities for all citizens, he added.