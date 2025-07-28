BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-28

Higher interest rates stifling economy: Gohar Ejaz

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Former caretaker federal minister Gohar Ejaz has stated that the monetary policy is strangling the economy. The interest rate in Pakistan is 11percent, while in India it is 5.5percent and in China it is 3 per cent. The monetary policy is suppressing tax-paying business activities. The interest rate should be immediately brought down to 9 percent.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Gohar said that the State Bank’s monetary policy meeting will be held on July 30. Pakistan’s interest rate is 11 percent, while India’s is 5.5 percent and China’s is 3 percent. He said that the FBR has set a target of an 18% increase in tax collection, but the monetary policy is stifling tax-paying business activities.

He demanded that the interest rate should be immediately reduced to 9 percent and brought down to 6 percent by December 31, 2025. Pakistan has strong potential in manufacturing and exports, but the monetary policy is blocking economic growth. Gohar Ejaz said that on July 30, it will be decided whether Pakistan gets competitive support or not.

He added that the cost of doing business in Pakistan is double compared to regional countries. Electricity rates in Pakistan are 12 to 14 cents per unit, whereas in regional countries electricity is available at 5 to 9 cents per unit. Unemployment in Pakistan is 22percent, while in India it is 4.2percent and in China 4.5 percent. Industrialists are demanding that the monetary policy committee prioritize business activities.

A reduction in the interest rate will reduce business costs, increase economic activity, and create jobs. Gohar Ejaz stated that reducing the interest rate would save 3 trillion rupees.

There are multiple ways to restrict unnecessary imports in economic policy. He further said that the 2022 boom-and-bust cycle did not occur due to low interest rates. In 2022, $3 billion worth of vaccines were imported, and an additional $12 billion was spent on oil and gas imports due to the Ukraine war. These factors had nothing to do with the domestic interest rate. An 11percent interest rate against 5 percent annual inflation is incomprehensible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

imports Taxes SBP Exports FBR interest rates electricity rates business community policy rate economic policy tax collections MPC meeting Gohar Ejaz

Comments

200 characters

Higher interest rates stifling economy: Gohar Ejaz

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Dar says Pakistan for ‘strongest ties’ with US

Diplomatic, official passport holders: UAE activates visa waiver, says Dar

Death toll surges to 272 in rain-related incidents

PM ‘dissatisfied’ with CDA chief’s performance

PM directs Naqvi to launch Gwadar Safe City project

Pakistan to launch new remote-sensing satellite from China

FC personnel deployed to monitor GLT units in KP

IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise

Read more stories