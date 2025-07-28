Gaza: Saylani continues food distribution operations

KARACHI: Saylani Welfare International Trust continues its food relief operations for the victims of war in Gaza. On a daily basis, nearly 6,500 displaced Palestinian brothers, women, and children are being provided with hot meals through Saylani Dastarkhwan.

According to the details, the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine has led to a severe food shortage in the refugee camps sheltering those displaced by the conflict. To address this humanitarian crisis, Saylani Welfare Trust, in collaboration with relief organizations in Turkiye, is ensuring the uninterrupted supply of cooked meals.

These relief camps are primarily located in the Khan Younis area of Gaza, which currently hosts thousands of displaced people. The meals distributed include bread, vegetables, eggs, and potato-based dishes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025