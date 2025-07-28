Minister condoles death of LCCI chief’s sister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik visited the residence of President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Abuzar Shad to express his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of his sister. He prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and elevation of ranks in Jannah.

On this occasion, LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir, former President Muhammad Ali Mian, and former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar were also present.

The federal minister conveyed his sympathy to Mian Abuzar Shad and his family, stating that he stands with them in this time of grief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025