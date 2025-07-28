Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food items was witnessed in the retail market.

A weekly-market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that prices of sugar, cooking oil/ghee, pulses, flour and live chicken/meat and others remained high in the open market. Vendors and shopkeepers said prices will further go up as result of the once again significant increase in prices of petroleum products.

During the survey, the buyers complained over charging artificial rates and demanded the authorities concerned to regularly check prices and take stern action against hoarders and profiteers in the city.

Sugar was available at Rs200/kg against the price of Rs190/kg in the open market.

In the retail market, the survey noted the price of cooking oil/ghee of various brands and quality remains stable.

The price of live chicken has remained high in the open market. Price of farm eggs remained unchanged as being sold at Rs360 per dozen. Butchers continued fleeing inflation-hit consumers with a self-imposed rate as they (buyers) complained for unchecked by authorities concerned. Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market, according to the survey. Mutton beef was being sold from Rs2500 to Rs3000/kg in the open market.

Prices of tomatoes have increased in the open market as being sold at Rs100 per kilogram against the Rs50/kg in the open market. Onion was being sold at Rs70-80/kg in the previous week. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs600/kg and Rs200 and Rs300/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg, the survey said. Lemon is being sold at Rs400 per kilogram in the retail market, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs200-250 per kg against the price of Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs100/kilo, ladyfinger Rs200/ kilo, Arvi Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs200/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100-120/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/ kg in the retail market, the survey said.

Price of flour was stable in the retail market as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-Rs1600/sac and brown-coloured flour sac at Rs1400/sac in the open market.

Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs360kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300-320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs200-220/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs400/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white Channa from Rs360/kg.

Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs150 and 200/dozen, mango at Rs200-250 and Rs300/kg, plum at Rs150 and Rs200/kg, apricot at Rs300-350 and Rs400/kg, leechi at Rs500/kg, black jamun at Rs500 and Rs600/ kg, melon at Rs100-150 per kg, watermelon at Rs80/per kg.

