BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-28

PDP urges Sindh govt to revive KTC

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Commenting that Lahore is getting electric tram system while Karachi lacks even a proper bus-based transport system, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has demanded from the Sindh government to revive Karachi Transport Corporation (KTC) and bring its 200 plus buses back to roads on urgent basis, besides establishing an integrated bodies to resolve the public transport issues of the megacity.

He said resolving Karachi’s public transport issues require a multi-faceted approach, addressing infrastructure, governance, funding, and urban planning. He said several KTC bus depots are present with workshops and hundreds of old buses parked there. He said these depots and old buses could be repaired and run on roads. He said a revived KTC is the easiest solution to help resolve public transport issues of Karachi.

The megacity needs integrated mass transit systems. He said the government should complete and extend existing BRT lines including Green Line and Red Line to cover more areas.

He said revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) is a must. The federal government and its railways department should modernize and operationalize KCR with electric trains, connecting key hubs. He asked to introduce underground/subway lines in high-density areas like Saddar, Gulshan and Nazimabad.

He urged to improve the existing transport modes and regulate private buses & minibuses. He asked for enforcing route permits, fare controls, and safety standards.

He asked to revamp KTC), and reinstate government-run buses with GPS tracking and fixed schedules. He said Karachi needs dedicated Bus Lanes, as congestion can be reduced by allocating exclusive lanes for buses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh govt Altaf Shakoor PDP KTC

Comments

200 characters

PDP urges Sindh govt to revive KTC

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Dar says Pakistan for ‘strongest ties’ with US

Diplomatic, official passport holders: UAE activates visa waiver, says Dar

Death toll surges to 272 in rain-related incidents

PM ‘dissatisfied’ with CDA chief’s performance

PM directs Naqvi to launch Gwadar Safe City project

Pakistan to launch new remote-sensing satellite from China

FC personnel deployed to monitor GLT units in KP

IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise

Read more stories