PDP urges Sindh govt to revive KTC

KARACHI: Commenting that Lahore is getting electric tram system while Karachi lacks even a proper bus-based transport system, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has demanded from the Sindh government to revive Karachi Transport Corporation (KTC) and bring its 200 plus buses back to roads on urgent basis, besides establishing an integrated bodies to resolve the public transport issues of the megacity.

He said resolving Karachi’s public transport issues require a multi-faceted approach, addressing infrastructure, governance, funding, and urban planning. He said several KTC bus depots are present with workshops and hundreds of old buses parked there. He said these depots and old buses could be repaired and run on roads. He said a revived KTC is the easiest solution to help resolve public transport issues of Karachi.

The megacity needs integrated mass transit systems. He said the government should complete and extend existing BRT lines including Green Line and Red Line to cover more areas.

He said revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) is a must. The federal government and its railways department should modernize and operationalize KCR with electric trains, connecting key hubs. He asked to introduce underground/subway lines in high-density areas like Saddar, Gulshan and Nazimabad.

He urged to improve the existing transport modes and regulate private buses & minibuses. He asked for enforcing route permits, fare controls, and safety standards.

He asked to revamp KTC), and reinstate government-run buses with GPS tracking and fixed schedules. He said Karachi needs dedicated Bus Lanes, as congestion can be reduced by allocating exclusive lanes for buses.

