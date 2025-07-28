Gulf stocks firm as markets brace for pivotal week

DUBAI: Most Gulf equities ended higher on Sunday as investors anticipated a critical week ahead, focusing on key corporate earnings and the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, while President Donald Trump’s August 1 trade deadline loomed.

Gains were tempered by oil prices slipping to a three-week low, pressuring sentiment in a region where oil remains a key economic driver.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index added 0.1%, helped by a 4% jump in healthcare provider Dr Sulaiman Al Habib and a 2.2% increase in SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co after the duo reported a rise in second-quarter profit.

Elsewhere, Yanbu National Petrochemical Co gained 2.9% after the firm reported a more than two-fold sequential increase in second-quarter profit.

Qatar’s stock index rose 0.3%, extending its winning streak into the new week after notching gains in all sessions last week, as it climbed to a fresh peak last seen over two and a half years ago.

Shares of index heavyweight Qatar International Islamic Bank

jumped nearly 3%, as investors positioned ahead of Monday’s dividend eligibility cutoff to secure an upcoming payout.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index - which traded after a session’s break - advanced 1.3%, hitting a fresh record high, with Commercial International Bank advancing 3.3%.

Investors across the region are also eyeing the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, where rates are widely expected to remain unchanged at 4.25%–4.50%, despite renewed political pressure from Trump for cuts.

A rise in US inflation to 2.7% in June has clouded expectations for a potential rate reduction in September, with market odds narrowing to nearly 50-50.

Fed policy remains closely watched in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the US dollar, making it a key anchor for regional monetary stability.