Hindko Academy publishes Kotal Rang journal

PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar, has brought out the latest issue of Kotal Rang, a literary and cultural journal that showcases the works of Hindko language writers and poets from the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A retired civil servant, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, is the patron of the journal. A research scholar of the Hindko language and author, Muhammad Ziauddin, serves as the managing editor, while Nusrat Naseem, a writer of Hindko and Urdu from Kohat, is the editor.

The latest issue features contributions from several prominent Kohati literati, including Syed Matiullah Shah, Muhammad Jan Atif, Hina Rauf, Syed Masoom Shah, Liaquat Ali, and Shujaat Ali Rahi.

There are pieces as well by Dr Seema Shafee, Fazle Rabi Rahi, Jabbar Mirza, Nayyer Sarhadi, Naeem Iqbal Kohati, Dr Nisar Turabi, Syed Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Ziauddin, and Nusrat Naseem. It is worth mentioning that Kotal Rang is the regular Hindko literary journals published by the Gandhara Hindko Academy which is run by the Gandhara Hindko Board. Other publications include Hindko Adab, Hindkowan, Sarkhail, Fatima, The Gandhara Voice, Sargi Da Tara (dedicated to the Hazara Division), Gomal Rang (Saraiki), Khowar Nama (Chitrali), Watan (Kohistani), and the research journal, Mother.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025