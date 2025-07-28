Expo centre in Faisalabad is need of the day: FCCI

FAISALABAD: Expo Centre in Faisalabad is the need of the day to organize international level exhibitions to showcase quality products produced in this export city, said Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the fifth meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on “Council of Textile and Expo Centre” online, he said that efforts must be expedited in the right direction to materialize this objective as early as possible. He said that Faisalabad has emerged as the export hub of the country which was not only exporting quality textiles but also a long and diverse range of other products. He said that the expo centre would help our exporters to showcase their products in an internationally compliant environment. He appreciated the efforts of Bilal Jamil Convenor FCCI Standing Committee for the establishment of the expo centre in Faisalabad. Bilal Jamil briefed the committee about the progress made in this respect. The meeting discussed in detail the proper allotment of land for the expo centre and its related issues.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Tanvir Ahmad Rector NTU, Mian Muhammad Latif, Bao Akram Regional Chairman APTPMA, Arif Ihsan Malik of APBUMA and Gulzar Naveed of APTMA.

