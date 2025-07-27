New official sugar prices notified for Karachi

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Sunday issued a new official price for sugar in the city, with a notification now in effect.

According to the notification, the new wholesale price for sugar has been fixed at Rs 170 per kilogram, while the retail price is set at Rs 173 per kilogramme.

All wholesalers, retailers, and departmental stores have been strictly instructed to implement the new prices. Commissioner Naqvi warned that legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the official rate.

Sellers of sugar have also been directed to prominently display the new prices. The move is aimed at regulating the market and ensuring the commodity is sold at the government-fixed rate.