Pakistan

8 killed, 18 injured in bus overturn accident on Islamabad-Lahore motorway

BR Web Desk Published July 27, 2025 Updated July 27, 2025 12:59pm

At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured when a passenger bus overturned near the Balkasar Interchange on M-2 Motorway on Sunday morning, rescue officials confirmed.

The accident occurred around 7:13 a.m. local time when a Lahore-bound bus travelling from Islamabad suffered a front-left tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, said Rescue 1122 officials in Chakwal district.

The bus, carrying an estimated 35 to 40 passengers, flipped near the Balkasar Interchange. Emergency responders, including six rescue vehicles and five ambulances, were immediately dispatched to the site and arrived within five minutes.

Eight Karachiites, including two young brothers, killed in road mishaps

According to final emergency data, eight people died in the incident, including a 14-year-old girl, a 2-year-old child, and an 8-month-old infant. Eighteen others sustained injuries ranging from head trauma and fractures to abrasions.

The injured and deceased were shifted to the Trauma Centre in Kallar Kahar and the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Chakwal.

Motorway Police and rescue teams completed recovery operations, using a crane to remove and stabilise the overturned vehicle.

No first aid cases were treated on site, as all injured passengers were shifted for further medical attention.

