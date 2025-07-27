BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Marie Bouzkova reigns in Prague

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2025 11:54am
No. 5 seed Marie Bouzkova rallied to win the Livesport Prague Open on Saturday with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 defeat of top-seeded Czech compatriot Linda Noskova.

It was the first tournament win for Bouzkova, 27, since collecting her maiden WTA Tour title at this event in 2022. She is the first two-time winner of the event since it was upgraded to a WTA 250 in 2015.

Bouzkova overcame nine double faults in the match as well as a 3-2 deficit in the deciding set to finish her victory in two hours and 12 minutes. She converted six of 11 break points against Noskova, 20, who had dropped just one set all week.

Mubadala Citi D.C. Open

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez continued her stunning run in the nation’s capital, beating No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the semifinals in about as tight a match as possible: 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).

Rybakina was the lone seeded player left in the top four, in part because Fernandez knocked off top-seeded Jessica Pegula two rounds earlier.

Each player broke serve once in the match, both coming in the second set. Though Rybakina dominated 11-2 in aces, she also committed four double faults to Fernandez’s one.

Fernandez will face Russian Anna Kalinskaya in the final. Kalinskaya swept past Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom 6-4, 6-3. While both players faced six break points, Kalinskaya saved five of hers while Raducanu saved only two.

Fernandez will be looking for her fourth career WTA title, while Kalinskaya is seeking her first.

