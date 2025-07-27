Peace, uplift: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment

**ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to work together to achieve the common goal of regional peace and development.

Army chief secures renewed commitments from China

Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, called on Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, here on Saturday, said a Foreign Office (FO) statement. The two sides exchanged views on regional cooperation and security challenges, the statement added.**

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025