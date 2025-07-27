BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
COAS reaffirms commitment to peace

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: In an era marked by transnational threats and complex security challenges, Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering deeper regional cooperation, strategic dialogue and mutual trust. This message was underscored by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), as Pakistan hosted the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

The high-level conference brought together senior military leadership from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Held under the theme “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace,” the event aimed to enhance multilateral military collaboration, promote joint training efforts, and share best practices in counterterrorism and other security domains.

Welcoming the visiting delegations, the COAS reiterated Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful and stable region. “Pakistan remains dedicated to building a secure and prosperous regional environment through collaboration with partner nations,” he said. He emphasized the urgent need for strengthened military-to-military ties in light of emerging hybrid warfare threats and evolving regional dynamics.

Pakistan fully committed to working with allies to build secure regional environment: COAS

The conference featured in-depth discussions on regional security, the strategic landscape of Central and South Asia, and the importance of coordinated efforts to combat terrorism, cyber insecurity, and violent extremism. Participants also exchanged views on improving humanitarian responses during regional crises and natural disasters.

Delegates collectively reaffirmed their commitment to upholding peace, respecting national sovereignty, and addressing shared security challenges through unified efforts. They acknowledged Pakistan’s leadership in initiating inclusive defence diplomacy and commended the country’s hospitality and organizational role.

The gathering highlighted a shared understanding among participating nations that closer defence collaboration is essential for maintaining regional peace and stability. The conference concluded with a pledge to continue strategic engagement, enhance joint capabilities, and strengthen bonds of trust and cooperation across borders.

