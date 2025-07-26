BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan fully committed to working with allies to build secure regional environment: COAS

  • President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon US General Kurilla
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jul, 2025 08:36pm
Photo: ISPR website
Photo: ISPR website

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said on Saturday Pakistan was committed to working with partner nations to build a secure and prosperous regional environment.

Pakistan hosted the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in Islamabad, convening senior military leadership from the United States of America, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The multilateral engagement marked a “significant stride toward advancing regional security cooperation, military diplomacy, and strategic dialogue among participating nations”, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Pakistan’s nuclear programme fully secure: DG ISPR

Field Marshal Munir welcomed the defence delegations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and constructive engagement across the region.

“In an era defined by transnational threats and complex hybrid challenges, the imperative for deeper military-to-military cooperation, strategic dialogue, and mutual trust is paramount. Pakistan remains fully committed to working with partner nations to build a secure and prosperous regional environment,” COAS was quoted as saying in the statement.

Held under the theme “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace”, the conference sought to reinforce security collaborations, enhance training initiatives, and facilitate the exchange of best practices in counterterrorism and other defence and security endeavours.

According to the ISPR, the high-level dialogue featured comprehensive exchanges on regional security dynamics, the evolving strategic environment in Central and South Asia, and the necessity of joint training initiatives, counter-terrorism cooperation, and coordinated humanitarian responses during crises.

“Delegates collectively reaffirmed their shared resolve to uphold peace, respect, national sovereignty, and confront common security threats including terrorism, cyber insecurity, and violent extremism among others.

“Participants commended Pakistan’s leadership, hospitality, and initiative in fostering such inclusive and forward-looking defence diplomacy.”

The military media wing said the convergence had reflected Pakistan’s enduring commitment to a “secure, interconnected, and cooperative region, anchored in shared security interests and regional solidarity”.

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon US General Kurilla

Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon General Michael E. Kurilla, Commander of United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), in recognition of his “exemplary service and pivotal role in advancing enduring military cooperation between Pakistan and the United States”, a separate ISPR statement read.

In a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the decoration upon General Kurilla.

“General Kurilla’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in fostering mutual understanding, enhancing defence collaboration, and deepening counterterrorism cooperation between the Pakistan Armed Forces and USCENTCOM. His consistent engagement reflects a profound respect for Pakistan’s central role in promoting peace and stability across the region,” ISPR statement said.

During his visit, General Kurilla held detailed meetings with senior Pakistani civil and military leadership, including the President of Pakistan and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff.

“Discussions encompassed regional security, military-to-military engagement, and joint efforts to combat terrorism and emerging transnational threats.”

COAS ISPR Pakistan Army Inter Services Public Relations Chief of Army Staff Pakistan Army chief President Asif Ali Zardari Field Marshal Asim Munir Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Nishan e Imtiaz

