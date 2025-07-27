BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan

‘Indo-Pak, Iran-Israel wars increase importance of Pakistan’

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: The recent two wars – Pakistan-India and Iran-Israel – have changed the global situation leading to an increased importance of Pakistan.

These views were expressed by the speakers at the forum on the topic of “Need and Importance of Bilateral Balance in Pakistan-US-China Relations” held here.

Speaking at the forum, foreign affairs expert Muhammad Mehdi said that Pakistan’s relations with the US and China have different dimensions and there is no conflict between them. “The conflicts are only in thinking and maintaining balance between the two is not much difficult.”

He said while Field Marshal Asim Munir was meeting Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng and top military leadership, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was on an important US visit to hold talks on economic and political cooperation.

He said China cannot leave Pakistan alone, while the US can no longer risk pushing Pakistan towards China. “These are the times to look at Pakistan from Pakistan’s perspective, not from others’ lens and ‘old times’ approach.”

