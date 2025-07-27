Dar’s visit to boost Pak-US trade ties: LCCI

LAHORE: Pakistan’s trade ties with United States are all set to expand after a productive visit of Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

In a statement, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad commended the diplomatic and economic initiatives led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, adding that their collective leadership has steered Pakistan back onto the path of macroeconomic stability and international confidence. The recent visit to Washington D.C. by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is a landmark step that reflects the government’s seriousness in reviving economic momentum and enhancing global partnerships.

The LCCI President said that during his visit, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a significant meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade, investment, technology, agriculture, and mineral development. He said it is very encouraging that they are committed work together to create structured and sustainable mechanisms for cooperation.

Mian Abuzar Shad also welcomed Ishaq Dar’s remarks made during his address at the prestigious Atlantic Council in Washington, where he highlighted Pakistan’s macroeconomic stabilization and a clear shift from aid dependency to trade-driven progress. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry fully endorses Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s vision of replacing aid with mutually beneficial trade.

His message at the Atlantic Council reflects a confident and forward-looking economic policy that resonates with the aspirations of Pakistan’s business community. The commitment to open Pakistan’s markets to American products and the pursuit of a comprehensive trade agreement with the United States is a highly strategic move that will significantly boost investor confidence and bilateral commerce.

He added that this trade-centric approach is exactly what Pakistan needs to revitalize its economy, attract foreign investment, and position it as a competitive player in global markets. He said that it would also boost confidence of the U.S. business community that Pakistan is undertaking significant reforms to attract foreign investment, improve ease of doing business, and enhance institutional transparency. His engagements signalled to global investors that Pakistan is ready to re-engage with the international economy on strong, stable, and mutually beneficial terms.

LCCI President pointed out that the United States is already Pakistan’s largest export destination, especially for textiles, garments, leather products and surgical instruments. At the same time, he highlighted an important fact: Pakistan is currently the second-largest importer of U.S. cotton, underlining the deep-rooted trade links between both nations’ textile and agricultural sectors.

Mian Abuzar Shad also stressed that the textile sector, which accounts for a large portion of Pakistan’s exports, can greatly benefit from more predictable trade frameworks and preferential access to U.S. markets. He said that a free trade agreement or a bilateral investment treaty with the U.S. would be a game-changer for Pakistan’s industry. He hoped that the recent dialogues pave the way for such developments.

The LCCI President praised the government for its strategic diplomacy and effective engagement with the global business and political community. “Thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team, the world is once again recognizing Pakistan’s economic potential,” he said.

He assured LCCI’s full support for the government initiatives aimed at enhancing trade diplomacy and foreign economic relations. He expressed hope that the outcomes of the U.S. visit would soon be translated into tangible agreements, investment inflows, and expanded market access for Pakistani products.

LCCI President said “This visit is not just a diplomatic milestone, it is a strong statement of intent that Pakistan is back on the global economic map and ready to thrive.”

