Essential kitchen items’ prices stay stable

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have remained stable during this week against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed a reduction in chicken prices as it went down from Rs16,400 to Rs15,200 per 40-kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs410 against Rs440 per kg and chicken meat is available Rs700 per kg. Eggs’ price remained stable at to Rs7,300 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs260-275 per dozen.

Sugar price is stable at Rs8,800 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail it is being sold at 190 per kg which reflects an over charging of Rs20 per kg as the government has fixed retail sugar price at Rs170 per kg.

Traders especially retailers told this correspondent that sugar millers/stockists are not supplying the commodity to the retailers as per their commitment with the government. The moment stockists start supplying the commodity at the government fixed rates, the retailers will bring down the prices.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour ex-mill per 15kg bag is available at Rs1,100, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,150 per 15kg bag; and normal quality wheat flour per 15kg bag is available at Rs1,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,050 per bag.

After a significant reduction of Rs1,400 per 15 kg bag in wheat flour price over the past 18 months, the tandoor owners in some parts of the federal capital have reduced the roti, naan and paratha prices as in some parts of the federal capital, roti is available at Rs16 against Rs20, naan at Rs20 against Rs25 and paratha at Rs45 against Rs50; however, Quetta hotels chain has not reduced paratha price and are selling at highest rate of Rs60 per paratha.

The bakers instead of reducing the biscuits, bread and confectionery items prices, have increased the prices of bakery items despite over 56 per cent reduction in flour prices over 31 per cent reduction in ghee/cooking oil prices. During the past two years, top quality cooking oil/ghee prices such as Dalda reduced by 25 per cent from Rs3,600 per 5 kg to Rs2,700 and normal ghee prices reduced by 31 per cent from Rs8,800 per carton of 16 packs to Rs6,100.

The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton was available at Rs2,200 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,400 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,100 per kg. Various varieties of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs650 against Rs600 per kg and normal quality red chili powder at Rs800 per kg.

Pulses prices remained stable as maash pulse is available at Rs390 per kg, gram pulse at Rs270 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs250 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs400-500 per kg, moong at Rs380 per kg, and masoor at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, also remained stable as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. The prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati price in wholesale market is available at Rs14,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs390 per kg, normal quality Basmati at RS13,000 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs360 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs10,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs6,300 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs420 against Rs400 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee in wholesale market are available at Rs2,750 per 5kg tin which in retail are being sold at Rs2,850 per 5-litre bottle. Prices of packed milk brands, Milk Pak, Olpers and others remained stable at Rs2,350 per carton, while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs95 per 250ml. Similarly, litre pack at Rs370 per litre.

Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts are still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

Bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard is available at Rs160 per pack while Dettol, Lux, Palmolives and others are available at Rs150 per pack, and detergent prices also remained stable as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs570 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Officially the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) while announcing a reduction of Rs6.47 per kg in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price has fixed it at Rs233 against Rs240.53 per kg, while retailers have not reduced the commodity price and still selling 15kg domestic LPG cylinder at Rs4,000 against Rs3,495 OGRA fixed price reflecting an overcharging of Rs505 per cylinder. Moreover, the retailers through decanting are selling the LPG on further escalated rates as they charge Rs300-330 per kg, reflecting an overcharging of Rs67-92 per kg. LPG traders and distributors always blame the marketing companies for higher prices, saying the companies are supplying them the commodity on higher prices as a result retailers are left with no option other than shifting the price to the end consumers. According to LPG traders, the LPG marketing companies and distributors are earning billions of rupees profit by overcharging the consumers, while the OGRA which totally depends on district administration including police have totally ignored the enforcement of official commodity rates. Moreover, LPG distributors and retailers are freely selling LPG by decanting in violation of the laws as a result every other day LPG cylinder blasts are claiming precious lives.

Overall vegetable and fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as potatoes price remained stable at Rs3,400-5,200 per quintal, while in retail potatoes are being sold in the range of Rs65-100 per kg; onion price in wholesale market remained stable at Rs1,500-3,000 per quintal, which retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-100 against government set price of Rs24-42 per kg and tomato prices went up from Rs600 to Rs900 per basket of 15kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-300 against set price of Rs63-90 per kg.

Ginger price is stable at Rs1,500/1,600 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs450-500 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs750 to Rs900 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs220 against Rs200 per kg, Quetta garlic price is stable at Rs900 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg and China garlic price is also stable at Rs1,150 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs250-300 per kg, but venders are selling local garlic in the name of China/Quetta to maximize their profits.

