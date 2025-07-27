BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-27

Copper under pressure as demand falters ahead of crucial week

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Friday as physical buyers paused ahead of a week that could prove pivotal if it brings more clarity about the US copper import tariff and the US trade agreements with other countries.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4% to $9,839 a ton in official open-outcry trading. On the technical front, the metal is supported by the 21-day moving average at $9,804.

The most active COMEX copper futures, which hit a record high of $5.959 a lb on Thursday, were last down 0.2% at $5.792, trading at a 30% premium over the LME benchmark.

The premium remained below the 50% import tariff planned by President Donald Trump as the market is waiting for confirmation of the August 1 deadline and a list of the copper products to which the levy would apply.

“So much uncertainty remains around the tariff - will the announcement be delayed? Will there be exemptions?” said Marex senior base metals strategist Alastair Munro. Chile, Canada and Mexico are the main copper suppliers to the United States.

Physical buying, which had been very active when the copper price was around $9,600 in mid-July, got muted by current price levels, although the relatively light available stock in LME-registered warehouses was providing support ahead of September, a period of seasonal demand growth, Munro added.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 13% this week, the exchange said, to 73,423 metric tons, the lowest since December. The US has already reached trade agreements with Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Trump is heading to Scotland on Friday for golf and a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while China-US trade talks are due in Sweden next week.

LME aluminium edged up 0.3% to $2,655.5 a ton in official activity, zinc gained 0.1% to $2,845, lead climbed 0.4% to $2,030, tin added 0.6% to $34,825 and nickel lost 0.2% to $15.440.

Copper Copper prices COMEX US copper import

Comments

200 characters

Copper under pressure as demand falters ahead of crucial week

COAS reaffirms commitment to peace

PM approves development of ecosystem for FBR

Remittance incentive scheme to continue

FBR to recover FED dues from PIA post sell-off

Peace, uplift: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment

Power-intensive items: PPRA seeks registration data from NEECA

New customs values fixed

Cancellation of bail application: IK files appeal in SC against LHC order

Pakistan fully committed to working with allies to build secure regional environment: COAS

Punjab govt launches ‘smart water plan’ for Lahore

Read more stories