Efforts afoot to achieve target of 6m cotton bales

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: Field formations across Punjab are being further mobilized to achieve the provincial target of 6 million cotton bales. Technical committees established at the division, district, and tehsil levels are actively playing their role in ensuring proper crop care. Furthermore, 42 Farmers’ Facilitation Centres have been set up to provide quality and affordable pesticides to the cotton growers.

These views were expressed by Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, while presiding over a review meeting on the current cotton crop situation. He stated that the cotton crop has entered a crucial stage of growth and boll formation, and the next 60 days are extremely important. Therefore, field formations must intensify efforts for cotton crop management.

He emphasized that no negligence or delay in providing technical guidance will be tolerated at this sensitive stage. Farmers should be informed about nutrition and pest management according to expert recommendations. Achieving higher per-acre yields and better cotton quality remains a top priority. He also directed that a special campaign be launched to promote clean cotton picking.

He expressed satisfaction with the field reports and remarked that the current status of the cotton crop is encouraging. On the occasion, Secretary Agriculture Punjab directed concerned officials to maintain a daily record of farmers’ visits and pesticide purchases at the Farmers’ Facilitation Centres and ensure that pesticides are available at prices lower than market rates.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, Director Generals of Agriculture Department Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and Dr. Amir Rasool, among other officers. Additionally, Director General Research Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman, while Director General Crop Reporting Dr Abdul Qayyum, and Agriculture Department Consultant Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali and other officers participated online.

