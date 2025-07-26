BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Italy’s Meloni: Recognising Palestinian state before it is established may be ‘counterproductive’

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2025 03:07pm

MILAN: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that recognising the State of Palestine before it is established could be counterproductive.

“I am very much in favour of the State of Palestine but I am not in favour of recognising it prior to establishing it,” Meloni told Italian daily La Repubblica.

“If something that doesn’t exist is recognised on paper, the problem could appear to be solved when it isn’t,” Meloni added.

France’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September drew condemnation from Israel and the United States, amid the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

On Friday, Italy’s foreign minister said recognition of a Palestinian state must occur simultaneously with recognition of Israel by the new Palestinian entity.

A German government spokesperson said on Friday that Berlin was not planning to recognise a Palestinian state in the short term and said its priority now is to make “long-overdue progress” towards a two-state solution.

