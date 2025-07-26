BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
‘Snap Schools’: Dubai partners with Snapchat to empower influencers

  • The partnership will include workshops and augmented reality masterclasses
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jul, 2025 01:25pm

Dubai’s Creators HQ, a dedicated hub for digital content creators, has partnered with Snapchat - the messaging app popular for its disappearing messages - in a “first-of-its-kind” collaboration to launch a long-term initiative aimed at empowering creators across the GCC and beyond.

The partnership will include Snap Schools - workshops and events - augmented reality (AR) masterclasses, talks by guest speakers and creators, and on-ground AR activations - marketing campaigns that use AR in physical, real-world locations to engage customers with a brand or product.

To kickstart the partnership, Creators HQ and Snapchat hosted the first Snap School this week with over 50 content creators in attendance.

Content creators become focus, eligible for Dubai golden visa as city looks to attract 10,000 influencers

The session offered hands-on training, platform insights, and direct engagement with Snapchat experts equipping creators with the tools, trends, and strategies needed to succeed on the platform.

Alia Alhammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office, said “Partnering with Snapchat marks a strategic step in our mission to support and develop talented content creators in the region.”

“We’ve been truly inspired by the incredible creativity of creators across the region,” said Hussein Freijeh, Vice President at Snap Inc. MENA. “This partnership with Creators HQ marks a strategic investment in the next generation of storytellers, giving them the tools, mentorship, and monetisation opportunities to grow their presence and impact.”

Snapchat is also expanding its monetisation tools through programmes like the Spotlight and Stories Reward programmes and Creator Marketplace integrations.

And it is doubling down on AR in the region. Looking ahead, Snapchat and Creators HQ will continue rolling out new initiatives, including deeper programming tied to Spectacles, Snap’s AR glasses.

