Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers from different political parties from the two sides of the aisle in the Upper House of the Parliament have expressed concern over what they have termed is the interference of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Senate’s functioning, demanding that attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) be summoned to convey the Senate’s displeasure in this regard.

“Stay orders are being issued by the Islamabad High Court against the proceedings of the Senate’s standing committees. This is tantamount to interference in the Senate’s working,” Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) legislator and former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla said on the floor of the House on Friday.

“This House never interfered in the court proceedings despite that there is no such bar in the law,” he said.

The senator demanded that the AGP be summoned and informed that stay orders are being issued against the Senate committees’ proceedings in the matters that are not sub judice.

Kamran Murtaza from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) also demanded that the AGP be summoned, and he should be conveyed the displeasure of the House.

“Summon the attorney general today, and make him answerable. The Law minister should also be summoned and asked what is going on,” said Saifullah Abro from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“As per the law, no court can interfere in the proceedings of the Parliament. This practice is against the principle of the separation of powers,” said PPP’s Zamir Hussain Ghumro.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhary agreed that the AGP should be summoned. The matter would also be taken up with the law minister, he said.

Shahadat Awan, who was presiding over the Senate session, said that a notice would be issued to the AGP regarding the matter involving interference of IHC into the proceedings of the Senate’s standing committees.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Division informed the Senate on Friday that the prime minister is entitled to monthly salary of Rs 1,007,280.

The premier is entitled to yearly allowances of Rs 7.1 million including discretionary grant of Rs 1 million, staff allowance of 2.5 million, contract allowance of Rs 1.5 million, conveyance allowance of Rs 750,000, tour expenses allowance of Rs 750,000 and sumptuary allowance of Rs 600,000, according to Cabinet Division.

Separately, the PM is also entitled to Rs 1.35 million yearly for the maintenance of official residence, reads the written reply of the Cabinet Division, shared with the Senate in response to a question posed by PTI’s Zarqa Taimur.

Under the relevant law, the PM is exempted from any customs duty or sales tax on the import of articles for “personal use, wear or consumption of the prime minister or any member of his family provided that the cost of such articles shall not exceed two hundred thousand rupees per annum.” The Senate stands prorogued.

