BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-26

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

Hamza Habib Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 07:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation increased by 4.07 percent for the week ended July 24, 2025 compared to 0.38 per cent in the previous week.

The statistics issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed a major increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 29.85 per cent, tomatoes 22.93 per cent, electricity charges for Q1 21.46 per cent, eggs 3.96per cent, garlic 1.39 per cent, cigarettes 0.51 per cent, beef 0.46 per cent, rice basmati broken 0.45 per cent, powdered milk 0.29 per cent, energy saver 0.23 per cent and fresh milk by 0.16 per cent.

On the other hand, decrease is observed in the prices of chicken7.95 per cent, sugar4.25 per cent, onions 3.05 per cent, bananas 2.81per cent, LPG2.09 per cent, potatoes 1.82 per cent, wheat flour 1.19 per cent, moong 0.43 per cent and pulse gram 0.32 per cent.

SPI-based inflation slows down

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 items (27.45 per cent) increased, 12 items (23.53 per cent) decreased and 25 items (49.02 per cent) remained stable.

While major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62 per cent, gas charges for Q1 29.85 per cent, sugar 21.89 per cent, moong 16.42 per cent, beef 14.08 per cent, vegetable ghee 2.5kg 12.46 per cent vegetable ghee 1kg 12.17 per cent, gur 11.30 per cent, eggs10.70 per cent, firewood 10.52 per cent, cooked daal 9.47 per cent, and printed lawn 7.32 per cent.

Major decrease is observed in the prices of onions 49.13 per cent, tomatoes 30.2 per cent, electricity charges for Q1 24.23 per cent, garlic 23.64 per cent, wheat flour 23.21 per cent, maash 20.76 per cent, tea Lipton 17.93per cent, potatoes 15.11 per cent, masoor 8.86 per cent and petrol 1.24per cent.

The SPI for consumption groups up to Rs17,732 with an increase of 3.98 per cent recorded at 317.34 points. The SPI for consumption group of Rs17,732 to 22,888 with an increase of 5.26 per cent was recorded at 317.42 points against previous week’s calculation of 301.55, the SPI for the income group Rs22,889-29,517 with an increase of 4.44 per cent was recorded at 340.39 points against previous week’s recording of 325.92 points, the SPI for the income group Rs29,518-44,175 with an increase of 1.02 per cent was recorded at 328.38 points against previous week’s reading of 319.26 points and SPI for the monthly income group above Rs44,175 registered an increase of 3.03 per cent was recorded at 328.92 points against 319.26 points of the previous week calculation.

The combined increase for all expenditure groups recorded at 329.09 points compared to 316.23 points of previous week registering an increase of 4.07 per cent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PBS Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices SPI inflation Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories