BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-26

China stocks pause rally as investors eye Politburo meeting

Reuters Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 06:45am

HONG KONG: China stocks dipped on Friday, pausing their rally as investors locked in gains ahead of a Politburo meeting expected to set economic policy for the rest of the year, though markets still registered a fifth straight weekly rise.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3% to 3,593.66, slipping from a 3-1/2-year high. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.5%.

Liquor distillers dropped 2% and consumer staples slid 1.7%, leading declines onshore. Offsetting some losses, the AI sector jumped 2.2% and semiconductor sector climbed 1.9%.

Despite the day’s pullback, the Shanghai Composite index has gained 1.7% so far this week to log its fifth straight weekly gain - its longest winning streak since the start of a rally that began in February 2024.

Beijing’s latest efforts to curb excessive competition and overcapacity, and incremental signs of improving US-China trade relations lifted sentiment.

Analysts at CLSA said institutional investors’ overall risk appetite has improved significantly this month, though some remain unconvinced about a structural bull run and see more sector-specific opportunities.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 1.1% to 25,388.35 after closing at its highest since November 2021 on Thursday.

The Hang Seng Tech Index led declines, losing 1.2% on the day.

Market attention will be squarely on the Politburo meeting due later this month, given that it will likely shape economic policy for the rest of the year.

China stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks pause rally as investors eye Politburo meeting

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories