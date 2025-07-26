BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-26

SECP intensifies recovery drive for various penalties

Recorder Report Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: In a true reflection of its dedication to upholding the integrity and transparency of Pakistan’s financial markets and corporate sector, the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan has intensified the recovery drive for various penalties imposed during the year.

To date, the SECP has successfully recovered Rs 26 million in penalties during the financial year 2024-25, constituting 30% of the fines imposed during the said period. Efforts are underway for recovery of outstanding penalties through periodic communication with companies as well as recovery through Land Revenue Department and respective High Courts.

The above recovery is exclusive of Rs 334 million of penalties imposed by the SECP on four unlisted companies involved in illegal deposit-taking activities, penalty recovery proceedings for which have already been initiated through Prosecution and Civil Litigation Department of SECP; total amount of penalties imposed stands at Rs 425 million.

Section 42B of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997 empowered the SECP to recover the imposed penalties as a decree for payment of money, and the High Courts are empowered to exercise powers of an executing Court as per Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 for recovery of penalties. Executing courts can attach any immovable or movable property including bank account of company on whom penalties have been imposed. Under the said Section 42B, penalties can also be recovered by the SECP as arrears of land revenue.

As part of its penalty recovery regime, the SECP has issued multiple reminders with one-month intervals to defaulter companies, providing an adequate opportunity to deposit penalties with the SECP in a timely manner.

In cases where offenders have not responded and have failed to deposit the imposed penalties despite issuance of multiple reminders, the SECP has initiated proceedings for recovery of penalties through its Litigation Department.

The SECP remains dedicated to protecting stakeholder interests and mitigate systemic risk through vigorous enforcement of its administered laws, aimed at creating a compliant culture in the corporate sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP Financial markets corporate sector penalties

Comments

200 characters

SECP intensifies recovery drive for various penalties

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories