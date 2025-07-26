BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-26

Pakistan condemns Israeli parliament’s attempt

Naveed Siddiqui Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has unequivocally condemned the Israeli parliament’s unlawful attempt to assert “sovereignty” over the Occupied West Bank.

This deplorable act constitutes a grave violation of international law and reflects Israel’s persistent disregard for Palestinian rights and established international norms, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said on Friday.

“Such deliberate and provocative actions highlight the occupying power’s systematic attempts to undermine efforts for peace and entrench its illegal occupation,” the spokesperson added.

These unilateral measures represent a dangerous escalation that jeopardizes regional stability and prospects for a just and lasting settlement.

Pakistan calls upon the international community to take swift and decisive action to hold Israel accountable for its violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international humanitarian law. These measures will neither be recognized nor alter the internationally acknowledged status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The FO spokesperson remarked that Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. “We steadfastly advocate for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions,” the statement added.

Pakistan Foreign Office Israeli parliament occupied West Bank Israel Gaza war Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan

