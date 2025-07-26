Four sisters drown in stream

QUETTA: Four young girls have drowned while playing along the bank of a stream in the Dukki district of Balochistan. The incident, occurred near Quetta, left the local community in mourning with condolences pouring in for the bereaved family.

According to Levies officials, the sisters had accompanied their parents to the riverside for laundry on the previous day. While the adults washed clothes, the children were playing nearby when the unfortunate accident took place.

All four girls belonged to the same family. Their ages ranged from five to eleven years. Authorities reported that the children accidentally fell into the water and were swept away by the current.

After an intensive search, all four bodies were recovered a day later from the stream. Local rescue teams, supported by residents, took part in the efforts to retrieve the victims.

Officials have not reported any foul play, and the tragedy is being treated as an accident.