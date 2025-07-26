Viral hepatitis: ChildLife calls for collective action to tackle

KARACHI: As Pakistan grapples with one of the world’s highest hepatitis burdens, ChildLife Foundation is reinforcing its commitment to protecting the country’s most vulnerable, its children.

On this year’s World Hepatitis Day, themed “Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down,” ChildLife calls for urgent collective action to tackle the growing epidemic of viral hepatitis through treatment, awareness, and prevention.

Hepatitis poses a serious threat to Pakistan’s future. The country bears the second-highest global burden of Hepatitis C, with an estimated 9.7 million people infected. The national prevalence rate of hepatitis C stands at 4.3%, nearly ten times the global average, with even higher rates in rural and underserved areas. Unsafe medical practices, reuse of syringes, unregulated blood transfusions, and poor sanitation are major contributors to the spread.

Children are at particular risk. Hepatitis A (HAV) spread through contaminated food and water affects 90% of children before the age of 10, with nearly all testing positive for HAV antibodies by adolescence. Hepatitis E (HEV) also remains common, particularly among older children and young adults.

Since 2010, ChildLife Foundation has been on the frontlines of paediatric healthcare in Pakistan, offering free, 24/7 emergency treatment in over 300 government hospitals across the country. In the last 12 months alone, more than 5,000 children with hepatitis-related illnesses were treated in ChildLife’s Emergency Rooms (ERs).

“Every hepatitis case in a child is a call to strengthen our public health systems and preventive efforts,” said Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation. “At ChildLife, we are not only saving lives through emergency care but also building awareness to prevent future infections.”

ChildLife’s model integrates treatment and prevention. Its ERs follow strict infection control protocols, ensuring safe injection practices, sterilization, and proper waste management to minimize transmission risks. Beyond treatment, trained counsellors educate parents on hand hygiene, breastfeeding, clean drinking water, and the importance of timely vaccinations. Parents continue to receive follow-up health messages after discharge, reinforcing crucial preventive practices at home.

To reach children in remote and underserved regions, ChildLife has also expanded its Telemedicine network, connecting government hospitals in small towns and rural areas to qualified paediatricians in major cities. Through this platform, thousands of children receive expert care and counselling for hepatitis and other life-threatening conditions without the burden of travel.

These efforts directly target the root causes of hepatitis spread among children; unsafe environments, lack of information, and inadequate healthcare access. Special care is also provided to newborns of Hepatitis B-positive mothers, who receive immunoglobulin to ensure early protection.

ChildLife Foundation believes that addressing hepatitis requires a united national effort. The organization urges policymakers, healthcare providers, civil society, and the public to play their part by promoting awareness, improving sanitation, ensuring vaccine access, and encouraging testing.

“As we observe World Hepatitis Day, let us renew our commitment to ending this silent epidemic,” added Dr. Rabbani. “Together, we can reduce the hepatitis burden and protect every child’s right to a healthy future.”

