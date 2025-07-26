Digital sectors: Minister, Chinese envoy vow to deepen cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at the Ministry of IT, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in key digital sectors.

The discussion covered smart city projects, Artificial Intelligence (AI) programmes, and broader technical collaboration, marking a renewed pledge by both nations to implement inclusive, mutually beneficial initiatives in the emerging tech space.

Ambassador Jiang assured China’s continued support for Pakistan’s digital transformation through hands-on collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Meanwhile, Minister Khawaja is currently representing Pakistan at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, where she is leading the country’s delegation and promoting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Nation Pakistan” vision. Her presence at the global forum reflects Pakistan’s ambition to position itself as a regional leader in AI and innovation.

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Khawaja also held a bilateral meeting with Nepal’s Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung.

The two leaders discussed strengthening digital cooperation in South Asia, focusing on emerging technologies, regional connectivity, and digital capacity-building. Both ministers expressed commitment to establishing a sustainable and integrated digital ecosystem across the region.

Earlier this week in Islamabad, Minister Khawaja also welcomed a delegation from Arizona State University and Pakistan’s National Institute of Technology (NIT).

