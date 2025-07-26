BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-26

Digital sectors: Minister, Chinese envoy vow to deepen cooperation

Nuzhat Nazar Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at the Ministry of IT, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in key digital sectors.

The discussion covered smart city projects, Artificial Intelligence (AI) programmes, and broader technical collaboration, marking a renewed pledge by both nations to implement inclusive, mutually beneficial initiatives in the emerging tech space.

Ambassador Jiang assured China’s continued support for Pakistan’s digital transformation through hands-on collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Meanwhile, Minister Khawaja is currently representing Pakistan at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, where she is leading the country’s delegation and promoting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Nation Pakistan” vision. Her presence at the global forum reflects Pakistan’s ambition to position itself as a regional leader in AI and innovation.

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Khawaja also held a bilateral meeting with Nepal’s Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung.

The two leaders discussed strengthening digital cooperation in South Asia, focusing on emerging technologies, regional connectivity, and digital capacity-building. Both ministers expressed commitment to establishing a sustainable and integrated digital ecosystem across the region.

Earlier this week in Islamabad, Minister Khawaja also welcomed a delegation from Arizona State University and Pakistan’s National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Technology digital economy AI MOITT IT minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja Jiang Zaidong Chinese envoy Pak China cooperation digital sector

Comments

200 characters

Digital sectors: Minister, Chinese envoy vow to deepen cooperation

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories