PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Have we ever been rated as investment grade?’

“Hallelujah!”

“Hallelujah is Hebrew and can be broken down into two words – halel means joyous song, praise, and Yah is a shortened form of Yahweh or Jehovah, Allah.”

“Why did you do that?”

“Do what? I merely translated…”

“Why did you translate the Hebrew Yahweh into the Muslim Allah?”

“Dear me, learn to distinguish between Judaism as a religion and Zionism as a policy of a state that justifies genocide and…”

“It’s hard given what Israel is doing, but anyway that’s not why I said Hallelujah.”

“I know why you said it. Because we have been upgraded by Standard and Poor’s from CCC (substantial risk) to B- (highly speculative) which, as per the definition on their website, retains us in the junk category.”

“I believe we would need six more upgrades to get out of the junk category and into the investment grade category.”

“Have we ever been rated as investment grade?”

“Never, I believe the highest rating we got was B+.”

“There you go so we need only two more upgrades to reach the historic high.”

“Why do you keep the bar so low?”

“Why do you take it up so high – I mean to me, it means that you are succumbing to hopelessness and last I heard this is not the Islamic way and…”

“I was merely trying to point out to the SPs that it’s rather a long road and…”

“SPs?”

“Same Pagers – we need to aim higher than the historic high, and we need…”

“OK, but remember one thing. In a world gone crazy…”

“Yes, but there is change – the under 40s in the West including the US, and President Trump’s support base are all challenging the Israel First Policy of successive US administrations…”

“That has not changed policy yet, that would require another twenty to thirty years, when these under 40s take over the reins of government and…”

“Hamm and you have Germany that allowed the US to blow up the Nordstream pipeline that had supplied cheap Russian fuel to German industries resulting in German deindustrialization, you have Ursula Von Der Layen, a German heading the European Union, hell-bent to compel member states to borrow hundreds of billions to set up a defence industry capable of fighting Russia, and…”

“Hatred does more harm to the hater than the hatee I reckon, and especially when there is unreasoning hatred….”

“I heard the cabinet collectively hates The Man Who Must Remain…”

“Good that you mentioned collective, because the 2016 Supreme Court verdict in the Mustafa Impex case insisted that the cabinet instead of the prime minister can take a decision…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Hallelujah.”

