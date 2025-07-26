Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to fall significantly with silver downtick on Friday, as local market reflected the lowering world bullion rates, traders said.

International market saw further decline, scaling back by $23 to reach 3,340 per ounce. The fresh drop also dragged down local gold prices, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said

Now, gold was selling for Rs356,700 per tola and Rs305,812 per 10 grams after dropping by Rs2,300 and Rs1,972, the jewels association added.

The downtrend also hit the domestic silver market, where the white metal rates inched down by Rs34 to settle at Rs4,023 per tola and Rs29 to Rs3,449 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at around $39 per ounce on global front.

It is important to note that the open market may trade gold and silver at rates different of those officially announced by the association.

