Flood waters: Punjab CM’s message on ‘World Drowning Prevention Day’

LAHORE: Terming the recent drowning of several people in flood waters as extremely painful and disturbing, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that millions of people lose their lives worldwide every year due to not taking the risk of drowning seriously.

In her message on “World Drowning Prevention Day” she said this day raises awareness on taking precautions. She highlighted, “Water is a symbol of life, but if not taken seriously, it can also cause death. Prevention of drowning in canals, rivers, flood drains or sea is possible only with caution.” She underscored, “There is a ban on bathing in canals, lakes and rivers throughout Punjab. Warning, sign system and monitoring are being ensured for effective ban on bathing.”

She added, “Rescue 1122 teams are fully mobilized to save public from drowning.” She appealed to the parents to prevent children from bathing in flooded drains, canals and rivers. She flagged, “Keep in mind alerts of Meteorological Department and Administration to avoid going to dangerous areas.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025