BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-26

Azma heaps praise on COAS

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that the Pakistan Army achieved a historic victory through Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos, raising the nation’s head high with pride. She stated that the entire world acknowledges the defensive strength and professional excellence of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Azma Bokhari emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan dealt a humiliating blow to an adversary five times its size, not only on the battlefield but also diplomatically and strategically. She credited Field Marshal General Asim Munir’s brilliant military strategy for forcing India into a ceasefire, which is clear proof of Pakistan’s overwhelming military superiority.

She added that the invitation extended by the US President to Pakistan’s Army Chief for a formal dinner is a matter of great national pride, reflecting the global recognition and respect for Pakistan’s military leadership.

Azma Bokhari said that Pakistani youth are proudly saluting their brave armed forces on this momentous victory against India. She further said that the founder of PTI is suffering from extreme psychological stress and is now leading a smear campaign against Field Marshal Asim Munir on social media. She said that PTI leadership is spreading false propaganda against state institutions, driven by desperation and political defeat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif COAS Azma Bokhari Pakistan’s armed forces Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

