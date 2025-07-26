Azma heaps praise on COAS

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that the Pakistan Army achieved a historic victory through Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos, raising the nation’s head high with pride. She stated that the entire world acknowledges the defensive strength and professional excellence of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Azma Bokhari emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan dealt a humiliating blow to an adversary five times its size, not only on the battlefield but also diplomatically and strategically. She credited Field Marshal General Asim Munir’s brilliant military strategy for forcing India into a ceasefire, which is clear proof of Pakistan’s overwhelming military superiority.

She added that the invitation extended by the US President to Pakistan’s Army Chief for a formal dinner is a matter of great national pride, reflecting the global recognition and respect for Pakistan’s military leadership.

Azma Bokhari said that Pakistani youth are proudly saluting their brave armed forces on this momentous victory against India. She further said that the founder of PTI is suffering from extreme psychological stress and is now leading a smear campaign against Field Marshal Asim Munir on social media. She said that PTI leadership is spreading false propaganda against state institutions, driven by desperation and political defeat.

