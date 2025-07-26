BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
CM Agri Internship Programme Phase-II launched

Published 26 Jul, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday launched a unique programme for young agriculture graduates titled ‘Chief Minister Agriculture Internship Program Phase-II’, under which 2,000 agriculture graduate interns will get a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000.

The CM said, “Students pursuing B.Sc. Agriculture and B.Sc. (Hons) Agricultural Engineering are eligible for the internship program. They can submit their applications in the office of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) in their respective districts.”

She added, “Agricultural Helpline 0800-17000 is also active for the agricultural graduates internship program. Quota for B.Sc. Agriculture and B.Sc. Agricultural Engineering graduates in each district has been fixed.”

The Chief Minister said, “Agriculture internship program not only supports farmers but also provides decent employment to the youth. Kisan Card Program in Punjab has set new records of success, while Green Tractor and Tube Well Solarization Programs for farmers are going on successfully.”

She underscored, “Model Agriculture Mall is being brought to provide all facilities to farmers under one roof.”

