Jul 26, 2025
Pakistan

Groundbreaking of ‘Pakistan Digital Leap’ held

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Friday hosted the groundbreaking “Pakistan Digital Leap” event, marking a major milestone in the country’s journey towards digitalising its higher education sector.

The event was graced by vice chancellors, members of the corporate sector, and prominent stakeholders of the higher education sector of Pakistan, who witnessed the unveiling of cutting-edge digital infrastructure leading to an all-inclusive ecosystem built with innovative technologies that will revolutionise the learning landscape for millions of students across the country.

The event showcased the remarkable strategic IT initiatives that were managed through HEDP a flagship project of HEC in collaboration with the World Bank. This project has positively impacted the lives of six million students across Pakistan, leveraging innovative technologies that are pioneering in the country. The event itself was symbolic as the chairman HEC appeared as an holographic Avatar and hosted the event taking the title of becoming the first ever Hologram Host in the history of Pakistan.

HEC’s strategic IT initiatives includes Astrolabes data centers, As-Sadeem cloud computing solutions, Al-Meissa HPC, Maktab ERP-SLCS, Al-Fihri LMS, Jidar Network Security, and Smart Classroom. These initiatives will further enhance the digital infrastructure of Pakistan’s higher education sector, providing students with access to world-class education and skills. The event featured a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure representation, showcasing HEC’s achievements in establishing: 7000 Km of fibre connectivity, 20,000 Wi-Fi points in 96 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and several more IT based features in the HEIs across the country.

The event marked a significant leap in Pakistan’s higher education sector, paving the way for a more digitally empowered and educated society as the pilot project of digitising 25 HEIs across the country is performing well and creating a demand to implement HEC’s IT initiatives in public HEIs across the country.

