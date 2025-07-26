BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-26

Half of the 266 Pakistan monsoon deaths are children

AFP Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Almost half of the 266 deaths linked to Pakistan’s heavier-than-normal monsoon rains were children on their national school holidays, officials said Friday.

Most of the deaths have occurred in Punjab, the most populous province, where monsoon rainfall has been 70 percent higher than last year, said Mazhar Hussain from the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Agency.

“Children are very vulnerable to this situation. They are playing in the water, bathing, and electricity shocks can happen,” he told AFP.

“That’s why their ratio is higher than any other, especially because it’s a holiday in Punjab so schools and colleges are closed.”

The national disaster agency said on Friday that 266 people had been killed across Pakistan since the moon hit on June 26, with 126 of them children.

Flash floods, building collapses, lightning strikes and drownings were among the causes of death.

Hundreds more have been injured.

An agency spokeswoman told AFP this week that the heaviest rains usually start later in the monsoon season.

“Such death tolls are usually seen in August, but this year the impact has been markedly different,” she said.

monsoon rains Pakistan monsoon deaths Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Agency Mazhar Hussain

