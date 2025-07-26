Millat Group of Companies -A Role Model of Success

Introduction

Millat Group is Pakistan’s leading engineeringconcern in the automobile sector, with a historyspanning over half a century. It comprises fivekey entities: Millat Tractors Limited (MTL),Precision Engineering (MTL – Unit -2), MillatIndustrial Products Limited, Bolan CastingsLimited, and the trading arms TIPEG Intertradeand JLT.

Today, the group manufactures internationallyreputed tractors, reliable Diesel Engines,efficient Diesel Generating Sets, and powerfulPrime Movers. Under license from Anhui Heli Co.Ltd. China, they also produce Forklift Trucks.Their portfolio includes Agricultural Implements,precision Gears, durable Batteries and Cells, andessential Automotive Castings. Millat Group alsocustomizes products to meet specific customerrequirements.

MillatGrouphasplayedapivotalroleintransferringtechnologyandtransformingPakistan's light engineering sector into a robust,quality-conscious auto vending industry. Theirimpact is clear: Millat Tractors holds over 50 market share, with its flagship MF-240 tractorsachieving over 90% indigenization. This achievementover six decades showcases Millat Group'scommitment to self-reliance.

History

The history of Millat Group begins with MillatTractors Limited (MTL). Established in 1964 asRana Tractors and Equipment, its initial goal wasto market Massey Ferguson (MF) tractors inPakistan through CBU imports from the UK. Anassembly plant set up in Karachi in 1964 assembledSKD imported tractors. In 1967, this plant wasrelocated to Lahore.

Nationalization and New Beginnings

In 1972, the company was nationalized underEconomic Reforms Orders and renamed “MillatTractors Limited.” MTL then assembled andmarketed tractors for the Pakistan TractorCorporation (PTC), a government entity importingCKD tractors.

Indigenization: A Milestone forPakistan's Auto Sector

A major turning point came in 1980 when thegovernment decided to indigenize tractormanufacturing, entrusting this task to PTC. In1981, PTC transferred this vital role to MTL.In 1982, MTL took a giant step towards self-relianceby setting up Pakistan's first engine assemblyplant. The company brought high-investment,high-precision manufacturing facilities in-housethat weren't available locally. In 1984, sophisticatedmanufacturing facilities for machiningintricate components were established, a firstfor Pakistan. Today, critical components likeengine blocks, sumps, cylinder heads, transmissioncases, axle housings, hydraulic lift covers,front axle supports, and central housings aresuccessfully machined in-house at MTL fromlocally sourced castings.

Privatization: A Unique EmployeeBuyout

In 1992, the company was privatized. In a uniquemove for Pakistan, employees joined forces andsuccessfully took over its management by winningan open bid. This employee buyout proved remarkablysuccessful, driven by their strong commitment.

