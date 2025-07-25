BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
BOP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
CPHL 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.02%)
FCCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.76%)
GCIL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.86%)
NBP 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
POWER 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PPL 168.18 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.09%)
PREMA 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
PRL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
PTC 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.75%)
SSGC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 25, 2025
Markets

TSX edges higher as tech stocks rally amid U.S.-Canada trade uncertainty

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 08:10pm

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday, led by technology shares, even as U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the United States may not reach a negotiated trade deal with Canada.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.2% to 27,427.78 points, remaining on track for a modest weekly gain.

Trump said on Friday that the United States may not reach a trade agreement with Canada, hinting his administration could set a tariff rate unilaterally.

“It’s just a negotiating tactic by the U.S.”, said Michael Constantino, CEO of online investment platform Webull Canada, adding that “a tariff agreement with Canada is imminent”.

Meanwhile, global equities fell as investors booked profits ahead of a critical week that includes the August 1 tariff deadline.

Sentiment this week was buoyed by U.S. trade agreements with Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines, while negotiations continue with the European Union and South Korea, raising hopes for additional deals.

Investors also assessed the strength of Canadian corporate earnings in the second quarter.

According to Constantino, there has been a noticeable influx of capital into the market, with growing interest in Canadian AI-focused stocks, which he says are “taking the market by storm.”

On the TSX, information and technology stocks climbed 1%, boosted by a 2.5% gain in Celestica after Cormark Securities raised its target price for the electronics firm.

However, blockchain farm operator Bitfarms dropped 4.1% as bitcoin prices fell nearly 3%.

Attention is shifting to key events next week, including policy decisions from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve, as well as earnings reports from several “Magnificent Seven” tech companies.

A Reuters poll of economists expects the Bank of Canada to hold its overnight interest rate steady at 2.75% on July 30 for the third consecutive meeting.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

