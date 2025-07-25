More heavy monsoon rains expected across Pakistan from Monday: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another spell of monsoon rains with wind-thundershowers for the upcoming week, as weak monsoon currents are anticipated to intensify across the country on Monday.

A westerly wave is also expected to approach on July 29, further contributing to the weather system, it added.

In its regional forecast, the Met Office said Rain-wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region from July 27 to 31.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts, including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Peshawar, and Dera Ismail Khan, are likely to experience rain-wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from July 28 to 31.

Moreoveer, Islamabad and parts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi and Lahore, are likely to receive rain-wind and thundershowers with scattered heavy falls from July 28 to 31. Southern Punjab, including DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur, will also see rain-wind and thundershowers from July 29 to 31.

Balochistan’s northeastern and southern parts, including Quetta, Zhob, and Sibbi, are expected to receive rain-wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from the night of July 29 to 31.

Whereas hot and humid weather will prevail in most parts of Sindh, with forecast of rain-wind and thundershowers for districts like Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, and other districts on July 30 and 31.

Possible impacts and advisories

The PMD has issued warnings regarding potential impacts of heavy downpours in the country.

It said heavy rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs and streams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Balochistan, Punjab, and Kashmir from July 29 to 31.

Low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot are at risk of urban flooding from the night of July 28 to 31, it maintained.

While, landslides and mudslides may lead to road closures in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree and Galliyat.

The PMD said heavy falls, windstorms, and lightning could damage weak structures such as Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Hence, it advised the public, travellers, and tourists to avoid vulnerable areas and stay updated on the latest weather conditions. Furthermore, all concerned authorities have been urged to remain on “alert” and take necessary measures to prevent any untoward situation.