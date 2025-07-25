BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
BOP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
CPHL 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.02%)
FCCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.76%)
GCIL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.86%)
NBP 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
POWER 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PPL 168.18 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.09%)
PREMA 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
PRL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
PTC 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.75%)
SSGC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

More heavy monsoon rains expected across Pakistan from Monday: Met Office

  • PMD says heavy rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs, streams
BR Web Desk Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 05:42pm
A child holds an umbrella as he wades through a flooded street after a downpour in Lahore on July 9, 2025. Photo: Reuters
A child holds an umbrella as he wades through a flooded street after a downpour in Lahore on July 9, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another spell of monsoon rains with wind-thundershowers for the upcoming week, as weak monsoon currents are anticipated to intensify across the country on Monday.

A westerly wave is also expected to approach on July 29, further contributing to the weather system, it added.

In its regional forecast, the Met Office said Rain-wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region from July 27 to 31.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts, including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Peshawar, and Dera Ismail Khan, are likely to experience rain-wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from July 28 to 31.

Nine die in floods across Gilgit-Baltistan, says official

Moreoveer, Islamabad and parts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi and Lahore, are likely to receive rain-wind and thundershowers with scattered heavy falls from July 28 to 31. Southern Punjab, including DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur, will also see rain-wind and thundershowers from July 29 to 31.

Balochistan’s northeastern and southern parts, including Quetta, Zhob, and Sibbi, are expected to receive rain-wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from the night of July 29 to 31.

Whereas hot and humid weather will prevail in most parts of Sindh, with forecast of rain-wind and thundershowers for districts like Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, and other districts on July 30 and 31.

Possible impacts and advisories

The PMD has issued warnings regarding potential impacts of heavy downpours in the country.

It said heavy rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs and streams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Balochistan, Punjab, and Kashmir from July 29 to 31.

Low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot are at risk of urban flooding from the night of July 28 to 31, it maintained.

Monsoon floods in Pakistan: death toll reaches 221

While, landslides and mudslides may lead to road closures in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree and Galliyat.

The PMD said heavy falls, windstorms, and lightning could damage weak structures such as Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Hence, it advised the public, travellers, and tourists to avoid vulnerable areas and stay updated on the latest weather conditions. Furthermore, all concerned authorities have been urged to remain on “alert” and take necessary measures to prevent any untoward situation.

Comments

200 characters

More heavy monsoon rains expected across Pakistan from Monday: Met Office

FM Dar arrives in Washington to discuss bilateral trade, economic cooperation

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Pakistan’s bonds hit 3-year high after credit rating upgrade

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Lahore court summons PTI founder, issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shibli Faraz

KIBOR declines across short-term tenors amid policy rate cut expectations

Pakistan eyes $850mn annual revenue from Gwadar Port via fisheries, dates

Govt in no way negligent about Dr Aafia, says PM Shehbaz

Rupee gains ground against US dollar

Read more stories