BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
BOP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
CPHL 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.02%)
FCCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.76%)
GCIL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.86%)
NBP 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
POWER 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PPL 168.18 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.09%)
PREMA 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
PRL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
PTC 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.75%)
SSGC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s bonds hit 3-year high after credit rating upgrade

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 04:15pm

LONDON: Pakistan’s long-dated dollar bonds rallied for a second day to hit fresh three-year highs on Friday, a day after S&P Global upgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating.

The rating firm’s one notch increase to ‘B-’ cited the International Monetary Fund’s support in stabilising Pakistan’s strained finances.

KIBOR declines across short-term tenors amid policy rate cut expectations

The 2031 and 2036 maturities both gained around 1.6 cents on Friday to bid at 93.85 cents and 87 cents respectively, lifting them to their highest levels since early 2022.

Pakistan Pakistan's bonds

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s bonds hit 3-year high after credit rating upgrade

FM Dar arrives in Washington to discuss bilateral trade, economic cooperation

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Lahore court summons PTI founder, issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shibli Faraz

KIBOR declines across short-term tenors amid policy rate cut expectations

Pakistan eyes $850mn annual revenue from Gwadar Port via fisheries, dates

Govt in no way negligent about Dr Aafia, says PM Shehbaz

Rupee gains ground against US dollar

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

15 experts appointed, 47 more to follow as govt accelerates technical hiring drive

Read more stories