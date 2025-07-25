BML 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.51%)
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Israeli attempt to assert sovereignty over Occupied West Bank

Published 25 Jul, 2025

Pakistan unequivocally condemned on Friday the Israeli parliament’s unlawful attempt to assert “sovereignty” over the Occupied West Bank.

“This deplorable act constitutes a grave violation of international law and reflects Israel’s persistent disregard for Palestinian rights and established international norms,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release today.

The FO said that such deliberate and provocative actions highlight the occupying power’s systematic attempts to undermine efforts for peace and entrench its illegal occupation.

“These unilateral measures represent a dangerous escalation that jeopardizes regional stability and prospects for a just and lasting settlement.”

Violence has surged in the West Bank since the beginning of the war in Gaza, sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israeli soil on October 7, 2023.

At least 960 Palestinians – including militants and civilians – have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian Authority data.

In the same time period, at least 36 Israelis – including civilians and security forces – have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations there, according to official Israeli figures.

Moreover, the FO, in its press release urged the international community to take swift and decisive action to hold Israel accountable for its violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international humanitarian law.

These measures will neither be recognized nor alter the internationally acknowledged status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the FO said.

“Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

We steadfastly advocate for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.“

Pakistan Palestinians Israel Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

